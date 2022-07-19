Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

