MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,197 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after acquiring an additional 292,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

