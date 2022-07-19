McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $134,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.45. 14,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,979. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average is $248.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

