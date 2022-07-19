MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 21,283 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

