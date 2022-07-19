MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.94. 3,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

MaxCyte Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

