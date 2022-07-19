Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 5.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 1,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 452,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

