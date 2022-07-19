MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $911,136.72 and $25,254.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,771.60 or 0.99876459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00213719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00266946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00110368 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00052483 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00045044 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

