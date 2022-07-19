Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

MIGI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,767. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

