Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Down 3.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 2,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 208,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.