Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.