Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Cut by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.