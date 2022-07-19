Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.58 and a 200-day moving average of $349.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

