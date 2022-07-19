Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

Massnet (MASS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $167,211.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Massnet Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com.

Buying and Selling Massnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

