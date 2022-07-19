Mask Network Price Hits $1.66 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and approximately $33.85 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00007040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,527.01 or 1.00003397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

