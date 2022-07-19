Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,383 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

