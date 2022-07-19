Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.81. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

