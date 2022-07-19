Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.