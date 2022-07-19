Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 12,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,432,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 131.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,887,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

