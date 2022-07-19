ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 831,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $6,732,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,532. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59.

ManTech International Announces Dividend

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading

