Maker (MKR) Price Tops $1,051.02

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1,051.02 or 0.04510046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $219.84 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

