MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

