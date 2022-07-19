MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

