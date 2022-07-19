MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of F5 by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 107,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

