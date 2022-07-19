MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,941 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.