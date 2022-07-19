MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

