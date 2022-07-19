Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 168,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MMP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. 5,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,702. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

