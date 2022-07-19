Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 493 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

