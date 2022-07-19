Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 63,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.09. 10,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

