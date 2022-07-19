Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,319. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

