Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

MAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,468. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1,196.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

