Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 36000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

