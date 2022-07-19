LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

