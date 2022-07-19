Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $47,505,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 425.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 674,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

