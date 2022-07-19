Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $47,505,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 425.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 674,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

