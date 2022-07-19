Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.54.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. 901,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,813. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

