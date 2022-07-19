Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.