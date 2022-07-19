London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 117,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,819. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.
London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on London Stock Exchange Group (LNSTY)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.