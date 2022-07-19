London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 117,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,819. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About London Stock Exchange Group

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($102.81) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,716.67.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

