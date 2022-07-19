Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. 32,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Logiq Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

