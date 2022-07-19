Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 505 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

