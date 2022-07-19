Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

