Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 1,159 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 284.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Exelon by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.