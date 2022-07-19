Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $85,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.4 %

SYY stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

