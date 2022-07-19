Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 288 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14,400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after buying an additional 511,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after buying an additional 407,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.