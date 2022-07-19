Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 397 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

