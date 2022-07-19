Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.74 million and $126.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,211.21 or 0.99602175 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,948,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.