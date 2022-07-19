Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00392458 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
About Lisk Machine Learning
Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk.
