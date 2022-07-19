Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $127,119.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

