LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

LITB opened at $1.09 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.