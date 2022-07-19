LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LITB opened at $1.09 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.40.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
