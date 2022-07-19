Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY opened at $4.85 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

