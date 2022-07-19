Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00358526 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

