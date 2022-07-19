LEOcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (LC4) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,177.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.72 or 0.07010389 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00258453 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00114289 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00649661 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00550178 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006305 BTC.
LEOcoin Coin Profile
LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.
LEOcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
